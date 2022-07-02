About this product
Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time
About this strain
BernieHana Butter is a weed strain released by Cookies, and a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. It's an extremely refined cross of lots of GSC genetics: (Jet Fuel Gelato x Guava) x (Blue Cookies x Oreoz). Users report aromas of butter, and dough plus funky, floral, berry, and gas. Bernie Butter has extremely high THC scores and users reports it's very relaxing like an indica hybrid.
About this brand
As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.