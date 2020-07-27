Triple Scoop 5 Pack Bambinos Infused Preroll 2.5 grams
Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time
Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.
As a luxury cannabis brand that sources all of our ingredients, KGB Reserve has one main focus: the consumer experience. KGB is an acronym for Killer Green Bud, a piece of cannabis slang from our high school years and the main ingredient for our artisanal products. Hand crafted, small batch production illustrates our commitment to a standard of excellence in every product we produce. Our promise is super-premium, top shelf, whole flower as the main ingredient every single time.