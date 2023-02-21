Our newest creation, Wet Batter has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to its terpene rich profile, whipped texture, and high THC levels.
One of our most powerful indica-dominant strains in the Royal Botanicals arsenal, GMO (Cookies x Chem Dog). Testing consistently above 30%, GMO releases all tension and melts away chronic pain with a spicy, earthy flavor on exhale leaving you in a state of maximum relaxation.
The original and largest cultivator in California’s renowned Coachella Valley, our promise is simple and true. To produce a family of perfectly consistent, creatively curated, superior quality cannabis.
All on a scale never been before accomplished in the industry. Guided by this deep-rooted commitment, we’re the #1 recommended brand by budtenders for new smokers. And it’s enabled us to empower anyone with the confidence and enjoyment of getting exactly what you want. To know and trust how it makes you feel. To elevate any experience beyond expectation. To Live Like A King.