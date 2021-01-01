Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
-3.5 inch glass pipe made from high quality glass
-Color: Rasta
-FREE shipping with all US orders
This is a high quality glass pipe made of thick and heavy glass. This is a perfect size pipe whether you are on the go or at home. The glass pipe measures about 3.5 inches long.
-Color: Rasta
-FREE shipping with all US orders
This is a high quality glass pipe made of thick and heavy glass. This is a perfect size pipe whether you are on the go or at home. The glass pipe measures about 3.5 inches long.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!