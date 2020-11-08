We are very excited about this pure tropical narrow leafed offering. In the 1960’s travelling hippies and surfers from all over Australia convened to the city of Nimbin, creating the country’s counterculture mecca. With seeds found in imported flowers from Thailand and Papua New Guinea, and thanks to the humid subtropical climate of northeastern New South Wales, the locals developed the most legendary Cannabis ever to grow under the Australian sun, the Mullumbimby Madness. Named for its potent, highly cerebral effect, this highly sought after Australian heirloom has fallen to near extinction, giving way to modern cultivars. Simultaneously, in North America, many in the counterculture decided to follow Timothy Leary to Oaxaca, and participate in the ancient psilocybin using Curandero culture. This same culture in the mountains of Oaxaca, also grew a similarly benevolent yet psychedelic variety of Cannabis, known as the Highland Oaxaca Gold.



The marriage of these two rare long flowering tropicals results in flowers that never disappoints. Not lacking for sheer potency, and ability to go toe to toe in both ceiling and hit for hit potency against any contemporary variety, the flowers produce a delightful and positive, and highly energizing in their effect. The flavor and nose are sweet, herbaceous and floral, mostly leaning towards the South Pacific ancestry of the Mullumbimby Madness. This is not to be missed. As with many of our pure tropicals, they are rare anywhere in the world, but especially rare in Washington, since they don’t express their best potential indoors, yet their late trigger into flowering and extended flowering period make them incompatible with the latitude and climate of Washington state. It is only through a concerted effort, dedicated to the production real heirloom tropical Cannabis available that we’re able to make these available.