Old meets new in this special hybrid bred by Coastal Seeds out of Santa Cruz. As the name suggests, a late 70s-era Hawaiian “Puna Budder” sativa from the Big Island was crossed with the popular Girl Scout Cookies cut, renowned for its empowered calm. The result is an overall uplifting experience that dulcifies the body while invigorating the senses. This variety shares some of the more desirable traits with our Ol’ Mendo Hashplant but with a more sativa-leaning structure and effect. It produces flowers with purple highlights and a lemon funk fuel odor that carries well into its flavor. While the effect is fairly physical, Puna Butter Cookies offers a notably positive, clear head.