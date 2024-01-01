One of the most popular sativa-dominant strains in Ohio, Catfish was bred in Michigan by Midnight Roots as a backcross of OG #18. Catfish is well-known for its extremely pungent aromas of jet fuel and citrus, which are unique for a sativa. Catfish exhibits a bud structure more typical of OG Kush varietals, along with a thick coating of greasy white trichomes.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.