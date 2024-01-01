One of the most popular sativa-dominant strains in Ohio, Catfish was bred in Michigan by Midnight Roots as a backcross of OG #18. Catfish is well-known for its extremely pungent aromas of jet fuel and citrus, which are unique for a sativa. Catfish exhibits a bud structure more typical of OG Kush varietals, along with a thick coating of greasy white trichomes.

