Bred by Cannarado Genetics and selected by Tahoe_Nugz and OGLoudest, this great cross between Loompas Headband and Sherbet is packed with flavor. The large, dense, icy trichome-covered buds will remind some users of our irresistible Ice Cream Cake, but make no mistake, Sherbhead is uniquely qualified for a spot in our regular lineup due to its accentuated tart berry and fruity pine flavor as well as its hybrid lineage.

Show more