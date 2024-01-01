Bred by Cannarado Genetics and selected by Tahoe_Nugz and OGLoudest, this great cross between Loompas Headband and Sherbet is packed with flavor. The large, dense, icy trichome-covered buds will remind some users of our irresistible Ice Cream Cake, but make no mistake, Sherbhead is uniquely qualified for a spot in our regular lineup due to its accentuated tart berry and fruity pine flavor as well as its hybrid lineage.
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.