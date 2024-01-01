Sherbhead

by Klutch Cannabis
THC —CBD —

About this product

Bred by Cannarado Genetics and selected by Tahoe_Nugz and OGLoudest, this great cross between Loompas Headband and Sherbet is packed with flavor. The large, dense, icy trichome-covered buds will remind some users of our irresistible Ice Cream Cake, but make no mistake, Sherbhead is uniquely qualified for a spot in our regular lineup due to its accentuated tart berry and fruity pine flavor as well as its hybrid lineage.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Shop products
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
