About this product
Includes four packages of King-sized papers, 33 papers per pack.
Necessary for every collection.
Necessary for every collection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is a unique new storage solution for Cannabis. Sleek and refined. Made of glass to keep your stash fresher, longer. Each glass cannabis container comes with an innovative magnifying lid. KookiJar is also an App designed to help you manage your collection and help keep your jars organized.