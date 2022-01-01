About this product
💚 Why: if you roll you know that quality papers are important. Pairs well with The Bud Pod pocket weed container.
💚 Features: 1-1/4" size, hemp rolling papers. 100% organic, unbleached, and non-GMO. Magnetic closure ensures papers stay flat. Each pack contains perforated filter tips.
About this brand
KookiJar
KookiJar is leading the de-stigmatization of cannabis, with showcase-able physical storage and a personalized digital app.
Our glass jars ensure freshness and the preservation of potency, while our innovative, custom-designed magnifying lid lets you view, inspect, and present your flower in detail.
Connect to our app so you can keep track of what you've collected in each jar, capture how you experienced it, get updates from the world of cannabis, and discover how to curate a collection that suits your individual preferences.
