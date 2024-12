The Planetary Punch Blaster is a fruity paradise of apples, citrus, and tropical fruits. Filled with 10 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible provides a perfectly balanced dosage for every type of customer. Brace yourself for a sun-kissed explosion of flavor that will transport you to a fruity paradise.



Vegan + Gluten-Free



25 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

