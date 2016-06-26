About this strain
Shark Shock is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Skunk #1. Shack Shock features a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. According to growers, the plant will grow into a densely compacted white buds with extreme aromas. Medical marijuana patients choose Shark Shock to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Shark Shock effects
Reported by real people like you
195 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!