About this product
Indica | Pungent, Lemon, Earthy
An out-of-this-world skunky lemon euphoria with legendary OG complexity that will transport you into a hybrid state of high spirits and ease.
Genetics: Moonbow x OG Kush
ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.
Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.