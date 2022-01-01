About this product
Our automatic batteries combine superior device materials with essential features optimized for Kurvana oil. With details such as a gold-plated positive pin, soft-touch coating and multiple color options, Kurvana batteries go a step beyond the average by combining luxury with efficiency.
Features:
-Available in Rose Gold, Gold, Dove Grey, Satin Graphite, Emerald Green, Midnight Purple, Space Blue, and Pearl White Finishes
-350 mAH battery
-510 Buttonless Design + Connection
-Quick Charge
-Optimized for Kurvana Cartridges but can be used on any 510 threaded cartridge
About this brand
Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.