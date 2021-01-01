Kush Bottles
7 in 1 Lego Silicone Container
About this product
The Multi-Compartment Silicone Concentrate Container features seven separate compartments for holding various concentrates. The container also has two vape tool holders. Made with quality food grade silicone. Measures 4"l x 2"w x 1"h. Containers are made to be stack-able and interlock with other alike concentrate containers.
-Features seven separate compartments for holding various concentrates
-Made with quality food grade silicone
-Made to be stack-able and interlock with other alike concentrate containers
-Measures 4"l x 2"w x 1"h
