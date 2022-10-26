Our Black Magic Bath Bomb was created to not only relax the body but to help stabilize the mood as well. A beautiful blend comes together in our first ever black bath bomb to assist in the relief of stress while giving your immune system the healthy boost it needs.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.



Give it a try: Find your zen with a yin and yang inspired bath. Combine Black Magic with Shield for Immunity



Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with 100% essential oil blends and lab tested full spectrum cannabis extract, with no artificial dyes, or preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.



Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results, allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak & enjoy the full effects of the cannabis and essential oils.



Ingredients: Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, FD&C Color, Pure Olive Oil, RELAX Essential Oil Blend (Lavender, Orange, Chamomile, Frankincense, Sandalwood, Lemon), Cannabis extract