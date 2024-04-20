FREE TICKET

KUSHSTOCK
Upon purchasing GA, Grants you entry to KUSHSTOCK, where you can immerse yourself in unique areas of sight & sound, explore dozens of interactive installations, enjoy LEGAL cannabis consumption and sales, and experience epic sets from the world’s most prominent music artists. EventHI is the only place to purchase passes; don't fall prey to scalpers or scammers! As part of its commitment to support local charities, KUSHSTOCK donates $1 from every ticket sale. For answers to your questions, please see our Ticketing FAQ. You must present proper identification to enter Kushtock, an event for people 21 years of age and older.

About this brand

KUSHSTOCK
Fantastic news! Kushstock in Adelanto, California, on April 20, 2024, promises to be an extraordinary event that brings together cannabis enthusiasts for a day of celebration, education, and community. Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the world's largest free legal cannabis consumption festival.

On this special day, attendees can look forward to exploring a diverse array of top-notch cannabis products from reputable vendors. From the latest strains to innovative edibles, Kushstock in Adelanto is set to showcase the best that the cannabis industry has to offer.

But Kushstock is more than just a marketplace – it's an opportunity to engage in insightful discussions about the benefits of cannabis. Attend informative seminars, connect with experts, and deepen your understanding of the plant's medicinal and recreational aspects.

The festival goes beyond cannabis, incorporating music, art, and community into the experience. Dance to live performances, witness talented artists creating cannabis-inspired masterpieces, and connect with fellow enthusiasts who share your passion.

Mark your calendars for April 20, 2024, and join us in Adelanto, California, for a day filled with freedom, creativity, and the unique spirit of Kushstock. It's an event where memories are made, friendships are forged, and the cannabis community comes together in celebration. See you there!

License(s)

  • CA, US: CE014-0000118-LIC
