About this product
– Made with 100% natural flavors
– 200mg CBD, 0mg THC
– Individual, precise 20mg CBD doses
– No artificial sweeteners
– Gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free
– Succulent sweet ripe peach flavor
– Recipe was created by professional confectionery chefs
About this brand
With locally sourced full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles that provide relief wherever you may need it. KEEP IT KUSHY!