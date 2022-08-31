Plush Berry is piney and herbaceous. It is sometimes called "Plushberry" or "Plush Berry Kush" but all variations of this name refer to the same fire genetics. This strain definitely lives up to the name with sweet cherry top notes and pungent, earthy undertones. A true indica, Plush Berry has been known to yield intense relaxation and may be a great choice for sleepiness. If your couch is calling, give LaHaze's Plush Berry a try! Premium, whole-bud flower grown in small batches at LaHaze's Cheboygan grow gets ground and twisted into LaHaze Pre-Rolls. Enjoy an entire gram in each convenient, single-pack 1 gram pre-roll.