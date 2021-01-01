About this product
Classic crew neck tee with short sleeves and superior combed and ring-spun cotton. Features: Sideseamed retail fit and unisex sizing with shoulder taping. Fabrication: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lake 'N Bake
Cannabis-themed, lake-inspired apparel & accessories that are custom made to embody the fun lake lifestyle while highlighting the natural healing properties of cannabis and mental wellness remedies of being in and around water