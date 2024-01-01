THCA Flower- Candy Runtz | 3.5g | AAA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
You’ve got to check out Candy Runtz, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain crafted by crossing Zkittlez and Gelato. This delightful strain boasts an enchanting flavor profile, offering a burst of sweetness with every inhale. Candy Runtz delivers a gentle, uplifting effect that engages both mind and body, making it ideal for a variety of occasions. This top-tier indoor THCA hand-trimmed hemp flower is renowned for its premium quality, with each bud meticulously cultivated to ensure maximum potency and flavor. With a potency percentage that typically ranges around 20-25% THC, Candy Runtz brings both sweetness and strength in every bud. Its unique blend of flavors and effects has made it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs who appreciate a superior hemp experience. Whether you’re seeking to elevate your mood or enjoy a well-rounded high, Candy Runtz promises a top-notch cannabis experience.

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


