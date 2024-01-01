THCA Flower- Jealousy | 3.5g | AA Grade

Discover Jealousy, a standout hybrid strain crafted by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. This exceptional combination delivers a well-balanced and versatile range of effects that make Jealousy a must-try for cannabis enthusiasts.

Jealousy offers a harmonious blend of sensations, combining the best qualities of its parent strains. Expect a smooth and enjoyable experience, characterized by a balanced mix of relaxation and euphoria. Its effects are versatile, making it suitable for various occasions, whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or enhance a social gathering.

The flavor profile of Jealousy is equally impressive, with rich and complex notes that reflect its distinguished lineage. Its unique combination of flavors and effects ensures a memorable and satisfying cannabis experience.

Perfect for those seeking a balanced and adaptable strain, Jealousy is your go-to choice for an enjoyable and versatile high. Give it a try and experience the exceptional qualities of this remarkable hybrid.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

