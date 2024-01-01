THCA Flower- LCG X Permanent Marker | 3.5g | AA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing Leafland’s LCG (Lemon Cherry Gelato) x Permanent Marker strain—your go-to for an exhilarating yet calming experience. This exceptional strain is renowned for its energizing effects and mellow high that hits you fast, offering a dynamic blend of sensations.

LCG x Permanent Marker delivers a delightful burst of flavor, with zesty lemon and sweet cherry notes complemented by a subtle gelato creaminess. The energizing effects quickly uplift your mood, while the mellow high provides a euphoric and tranquil state that’s both relaxing and stimulating.

Users rave about the buzzy sensation this strain brings, making it perfect for those seeking a balanced experience of euphoria and calm. Whether you’re looking to boost your energy or unwind after a long day, LCG x Permanent Marker is seriously awesome and sure to elevate your cannabis experience.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand LeafLand THC
LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
