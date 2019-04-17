About this product
Aroma & Flavor: Fruity with Creamy Vanilla Undertones
Effect: Uplifting & Mood Boosting
Terps Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 1g Cartridge
Full spectrum high terpene extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~80% THC
~10% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.
Candy Apple effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.