About this product
Aroma & Flavor: Floral & Sweet Blueberries
Effect: Calming Body Buzz
Terps Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 1g Cartridge
Full spectrum high terpene extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~80% THC
~10% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
Ginger Ale, a cross between Cinderella 88 and Cafe Girl, is a potent hybrid known to test upwards of 20-25% THC. This heavy-handed cross delivers an immense burst of euphoria coupled with weighted body effects that saturate the consumer’s perception while locking them to the couch. Use this strain with care as the effects have been known to overpower unseasoned consumers. With smooth floral notes and a subtle herbaceous spice, Ginger Ale relaxes the consumer nearly to the point of sedation. Enjoy Ginger Ale to combat restlessness, stress, and nausea.
Ginger Ale effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.