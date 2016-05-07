Memory Loss (S) (Go) Leafwerx - Terps Mood Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Aroma & Flavor: Bubble Gum with Spicy Pepper Overtones
Effect: Hefty Cerebral Punch
Terps Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 0.5g Cartridge
Full spectrum high terpene extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~80% THC
~10% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.
Memory Loss effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.