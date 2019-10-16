Mr. Nice (I) (Chill) Leafwerx - All-In-One THC Moodcruiser 01g
About this product
Aroma & Flavor: Pungent Pine
Effect: Happy & Relaxed
THC Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 1g All-In-One Moodcruiser
Distilled high potency extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~90% THC
~5% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
Mr. Nice Guy, also known as "Mr. Nice," "Mister Nice Guy," and "Mister Nice," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. Mr. Nice produces effects that are mellow and put consumers into a state of bliss. This strain has a sweet smell and taste. Growers say Mr. Nice has extremely dense buds. This strain was named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". Medical marijuana patients choose Mr. Nice to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.
Mr. Nice Guy effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.