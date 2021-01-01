About this product

Golden is the color of our premium quality CBD/THC oil. A product of its upbringing, our THC bio-mass provides medicinal benefits in the most raw and organic form. Distinctively different, our catalog of strains is vast and exceptional.

We have bred and sought out new genetics in the hills of Northern California for years. Visit our website to stay up to date on our most recently harvested genetics.

So yes, the proof is in the oil and we stand behind ours 100%. The passionate people behind LEEF, geek out on providing a superior product and have years of experience doing just that.