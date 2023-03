There are some strains that just get the taste buds going, and Blue Dream is one of them. Its sweet, blueberry scent and flavor, mixed with moderate to high THC levels, make it one of the leading sativas on the market.



Blue Dream, is a berry-flavored, sativa-dominant hybrid strain created thanks to a cross between Blueberry and Haze—two wildly popular strains in their own right. Blue Dream was born in California, but it has overtaken the West Coast and spread from there across the country, becoming a classic top-shelf strain for many cannabis consumers. It's even listed by Leafly as one of their most-searched-for strains.



In addition to its blueberry flavor and aroma, Blue Dream also has a blue undertone with little blue hairs decorating the flower, giving yet another nod to its name.

