Garlic Juice is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious GMO X Papaya strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. This bud packs a mouthwatering herbal garlic flavor with hints of peppery sage and woody pine. The aroma is on the heavier side, with a pungent garlic overtone accented by spicy diesel and peppery earthiness, intensifying the more that you toke. The Garlic Juice high will settle in mere minutes later, lifting your mind into a hazy state of pure giddy euphoria. You'll feel settled in this state, unable to focus on much of anything, but totally happy about it. A sense of calm will wash over your body at the same time, helping you to stretch out and relax with a physical sense of ease.

