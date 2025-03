If heavily garlic-flavored, spicy sedation sounds intriguing to you, GMO Cookies delivers and continues to deliver until you’re asleep. Its herbal, spicy tones compliment the euphoria if you’re ready for it. Those who are short of relaxation and need to sleep while at the same time growing tired of the conventional remedies may find something truly unique to enjoy in GMO Cookies. Which is good! Because once you’ve started enjoying it, you’ll be hooked in for the rest of the night.



Overall this is one of the best strains out there for insomnia, anxiety, muscle pains, etc. true medicinal strain!

read more