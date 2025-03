Godfather OG is a hugely popular new strain created by Big Dog Exotic Genetics!

It’s an indica-dominant and heavy strain that is packed with both flavors and big effects. The aroma and taste is marked by a very characteristic funk that is full of sweet fermented fruits and kushy notes.

The heavy indica dominant lineage will leave you feeling relaxed, calm, comfortable and generally blissed-out. It’s perfect for nighttime consumption when you have nothing more to do for the day.

