Grape Ape is a mostly Indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this fruity lady is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. The fruity grape like taste leaves your watery mouth craving for more and more… A must try all around!
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.