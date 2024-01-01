Green Crack, aka Green Cush, is the counterpoint to the old stereotype “weed just makes you lazy and sleepy.” It’s hard to name a sativa strain more energizing or invigorating than Green Crack. While no one is sure when exactly Green Crack was invented or which strains it is descended from, legend has it that Snoop Dogg was the one to name the strain originally known as Cush “Green Crack” for its extreme effects.



Green Crack has a tart, citrusy taste and smell. The smoke is slightly sweet and tropical. Users feel immediate energy start to build up after the first hit. The effects of Green Crack are so powerful that often only low doses are needed, which is perfect for micro-dosers or low-tolerance users. The Green Crack high is the opposite of what you expect from a typical cannabis high. It’s so energizing and focusing that it’s actually recommended to people suffering fatigue or as an aid to people with ADD/ADHD. The body high is not nearly as noticeable as the head high, though. Users should save Green Crack for morning use, as this strain will not help you fall asleep at all.

Show more