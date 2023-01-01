Ice Cream Cake is a popular indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for its sweet and creamy flavor profile and potent effects. It is believed to be a cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, two other popular strains in the cannabis community.



The aroma of Ice Cream Cake is sweet and earthy, with hints of vanilla and cream. The flavor is similarly sweet and creamy, with notes of sugary frosting and a smooth finish.

The effects of Ice Cream Cake are typically characterized as relaxing and euphoric, with a strong body high and a calming, sedative effect. Some users may also experience a mild cerebral buzz, which may enhance creativity and introspection.



Ice Cream Cake is a versatile strain that can be consumed in a variety of ways, including smoking, vaping, edibles, and concentrates. Its potential therapeutic benefits have also led to its use in medical cannabis programs. Some of the reported therapeutic benefits of Ice Cream Cake include pain relief, stress and anxiety management, and relief from insomnia and other sleep disorders.



Overall, Ice Cream Cake is a well-loved and highly sought-after cannabis strain that is known for its unique flavor profile and potent effects.

Show more