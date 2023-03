Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained the maximum amount of honor as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of the Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture each cerebral elevation and significant rosin production. Its wealthy genetic background offers rise to many totally different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own distinctive options and effects. However, shoppers generally describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

