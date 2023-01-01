Left Coast OG is a 60/40 Indica-dominant hybrid that marries chemdawg four biological science with those of 2 old-heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of bitter citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG hydrocarbon profile. This American state native induces a thusaring cerebral noisy sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The powerfully elated effects will generally skid into anxiety with giant doses, so novices ought to approach this OG with some extent of caution.
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.