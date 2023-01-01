Left Coast OG is a 60/40 Indica-dominant hybrid that marries chemdawg four biological science with those of 2 old-heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of bitter citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG hydrocarbon profile. This American state native induces a thusaring cerebral noisy sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The powerfully elated effects will generally skid into anxiety with giant doses, so novices ought to approach this OG with some extent of caution.

