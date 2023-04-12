Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Lemon Haze is said to offer a creeping high that may require several minutes before fully revealing its effects. At first, smokers may pick up on a change in their perception of external stimuli, with certain sights or sounds taking on a psychedelic new dimension. This sensory distortion is accompanied by a sudden improvement in mood, as any stressors take a backseat to this bud’s positive mindset. An increase in cerebral activity may lead to stimulating conversation; this strain may also inspire creativity for those who are so inclined. In addition to these emotionally uplifting effects, Lemon Haze tends to provide the motivation needed to get up and plow through tasks like cleaning the house or running errands.



A strong body stone eventually emerges and becomes more pronounced as the high wears on. This combination of mental and physical effects can be a great way to appreciate activities that involve both body and mind, like exercise and, notably, sex. As dosage is increased, smokers may lose their thoughtful, cerebral edge, becoming more spacey and disconnected from their surroundings. On its backend, Lemon Haze will leave you content to melt into the couch and let your mind wander. Because of its energetic onset, this strain is best enjoyed for waking-and-baking or as an afternoon treat; if consumed at night, it’s likely to leave users wired and hyper.

