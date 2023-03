Northern Lights is one of the most popular strains of all time, a pure indica nourished by her resinous buds, fast flowering, and flexibility during growth. Northern Lights, a descendant of the indigenous Afghan and Thai varieties Strains, has produced hybrids known as Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Hays. Northern Lights is rumored to first erupt near Seattle, Washington, but was promoted outside of Holland after 1985 in what is now Sensei Seeds.

A Mildly sweet and spicy aroma emanates from the crystal-covered buds, sometimes manifesting in violet hues. The psychoactive effects of the Northern Lights reside firmly throughout the body, relaxing the muscles and calming the mind in dreamy euphoria. The comfortable laziness allows patients to ease pain and sleep, while its sweet satisfaction overcomes depression and stress.

