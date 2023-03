NYC Diesel, also called New York Diesel and Soma Sour Diesel, is a creation of Amsterdam-based seed bank Soma Seeds, first bred by the geneticist Soma in 1997. After the New York City terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Soma decided to name the strain NYC Diesel as an homage to his childhood home. This sativa-leaning strain is a cross of Mexican Sativa and Afghani landrace.

Soma also reports that this strain is distinguished by a strong smell and taste of ripe, red grapefruit, and tends to produce soothing effects. NYC Diesel won second place in the Sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

Show more