Orangeade is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain is known for its sweet citrusy flavor and aroma, which is reminiscent of orange soda or orangeade. It typically has a high THC content and is known for producing a euphoric and uplifting high that can help relieve stress and anxiety. Some users report a cerebral and creative effect, which may make it suitable for daytime use.



With Orangeade you will instantly feel uplifted and chatty so expect a mood change when you pick up this strain!

