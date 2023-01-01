Orangeade is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain is known for its sweet citrusy flavor and aroma, which is reminiscent of orange soda or orangeade. It typically has a high THC content and is known for producing a euphoric and uplifting high that can help relieve stress and anxiety. Some users report a cerebral and creative effect, which may make it suitable for daytime use.
With Orangeade you will instantly feel uplifted and chatty so expect a mood change when you pick up this strain!
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.