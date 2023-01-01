About this product
Purple Punch is an incredibly highly-rated strain from many consumers lately. Purple Punch combines key elements of classic sedative indicas with the creative sparkle and focus of a sativa. So whether you’re contending with migraines or other headache-related pain or just in need of some focus, there’s a lot to love in this powerhouse of a plant.
As with all strains of cannabis, the aromatic and flavor characteristics of Purple Punch come largely thanks to its particular terpene profile. Terpenes, of course, are the distinctive aromatic compounds that lend different strains of cannabis their unique flavors and scents. In the Purple Punch strain, much of the plant’s aromatic character comes from caryophyllene, an oil known for its peppery aroma and potential anti-inflammatory effects, as well as limonene and myrcene, known for imparting its own gentle sedative effects.
Myrcene deserves a little further exploration in its own right. Sometimes described as “The Mother of All Terpenes,” it plays an important role in the cannabis plant’s ecosystem. It’s believed the terpene helps synergize interactions between cannabinoids and terpenes, in addition to the aforementioned calming effect. Some sources also believe it’s a primary contributor to “that weed smell.” We do know this: Myrcene is commonly cited as the source of a delightful red-grape flavor and aroma, one that in turn the Purple Punch marijuana strain is justly famous for.
As with all strains of cannabis, the aromatic and flavor characteristics of Purple Punch come largely thanks to its particular terpene profile. Terpenes, of course, are the distinctive aromatic compounds that lend different strains of cannabis their unique flavors and scents. In the Purple Punch strain, much of the plant’s aromatic character comes from caryophyllene, an oil known for its peppery aroma and potential anti-inflammatory effects, as well as limonene and myrcene, known for imparting its own gentle sedative effects.
Myrcene deserves a little further exploration in its own right. Sometimes described as “The Mother of All Terpenes,” it plays an important role in the cannabis plant’s ecosystem. It’s believed the terpene helps synergize interactions between cannabinoids and terpenes, in addition to the aforementioned calming effect. Some sources also believe it’s a primary contributor to “that weed smell.” We do know this: Myrcene is commonly cited as the source of a delightful red-grape flavor and aroma, one that in turn the Purple Punch marijuana strain is justly famous for.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Left Coast Extracts
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality.
Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use.
Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.
Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use.
Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.
State License(s)
C11-0001070-LIC