Purple Punch is an incredibly highly-rated strain from many consumers lately. Purple Punch combines key elements of classic sedative indicas with the creative sparkle and focus of a sativa. So whether you’re contending with migraines or other headache-related pain or just in need of some focus, there’s a lot to love in this powerhouse of a plant.



As with all strains of cannabis, the aromatic and flavor characteristics of Purple Punch come largely thanks to its particular terpene profile. Terpenes, of course, are the distinctive aromatic compounds that lend different strains of cannabis their unique flavors and scents. In the Purple Punch strain, much of the plant’s aromatic character comes from caryophyllene, an oil known for its peppery aroma and potential anti-inflammatory effects, as well as limonene and myrcene, known for imparting its own gentle sedative effects.



Myrcene deserves a little further exploration in its own right. Sometimes described as “The Mother of All Terpenes,” it plays an important role in the cannabis plant’s ecosystem. It’s believed the terpene helps synergize interactions between cannabinoids and terpenes, in addition to the aforementioned calming effect. Some sources also believe it’s a primary contributor to “that weed smell.” We do know this: Myrcene is commonly cited as the source of a delightful red-grape flavor and aroma, one that in turn the Purple Punch marijuana strain is justly famous for.

Show more