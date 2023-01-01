About this product
Skywalker OG strain is a super mellow indica that is considered a big player in the big leagues. This strain will make you feel relaxed and like you are floating – a very reliable heavy-hitter that is enjoyed by amateurs and veterans alike.
Skywalker OG stems from the legendary OG Kush strain, mixed with Skywalker, resulting in a potent plant, nothing short of amazing. The good vibrations are strong within this one, despite its disputed parentage. Skywalker OG embodies the perfect balance between all the elements that you would want present in a truly great indica. If you are looking for a gentle out-of-body float that will direct you far into outer space, then this might be the perfect strain for you.
This strain will make you feel relaxed and happy, with a warm fuzziness enveloping your body. Skywalker OG instills a lovely euphoria that kicks in almost instantly. The couch-lock can be quite strong in this indica, and it can have the tendency to make you feel like you are ready for bedtime.
About this brand
Left Coast Extracts
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality.
Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use.
Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.
State License(s)
C11-0001070-LIC