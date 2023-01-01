Skywalker OG strain is a super mellow indica that is considered a big player in the big leagues. This strain will make you feel relaxed and like you are floating – a very reliable heavy-hitter that is enjoyed by amateurs and veterans alike.



Skywalker OG stems from the legendary OG Kush strain, mixed with Skywalker, resulting in a potent plant, nothing short of amazing. The good vibrations are strong within this one, despite its disputed parentage. Skywalker OG embodies the perfect balance between all the elements that you would want present in a truly great indica. If you are looking for a gentle out-of-body float that will direct you far into outer space, then this might be the perfect strain for you.



This strain will make you feel relaxed and happy, with a warm fuzziness enveloping your body. Skywalker OG instills a lovely euphoria that kicks in almost instantly. The couch-lock can be quite strong in this indica, and it can have the tendency to make you feel like you are ready for bedtime.

