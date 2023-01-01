Thought to have originated somewhere in Northern California within the famous Emerald Triangle, Trainwreck is a cross between three pure strains: Thai sativa, Mexican sativa, and Afghani indica.



This dynamic hybrid is 80% sativa and 20% indica with an average THC concentration of 18% to 25% and negligible CBD content. Although Trainwreck initially produces the euphoric, speedy, cerebral effects of a classic sativa, it retains the relaxing body high of a typical indica.



The Trainwreck strain is popular among medical patients for its positive, uplifting, and leveling effect on a number of mood disorders, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Medically, the strain is also great for pain relief, chronic headaches, and muscle spasms.



For recreational users, Trainwreck is an excellent choice for a potent after-work mood boost, enhanced creativity, and a soothing, tension-relieving, full-body buzz. Smoke it too late in the evening, and you might just wake up feeling like you got hit by a train.

