About this product
Legacy Live Sugar is a live resin concentrate with sugar-like consistency, made using a technique that takes freshly harvested cannabis and freezes it to subcritical temperatures prior to and throughout the extraction process. This is done to preserve the delicate and volatile compounds of the Head Cake strain, resulting in a richer flavor and fragrance.
Head Cake is a powerful combination of terpenes including beta-myrcene, limonene, and beta-caryophyllene that provide a medley of effects and flavors, boasting aromas of pepper, chicken, spice, and diesel. Whether you're seeking a boost of energy, a peaceful state of mind, pain relief, or simply a moment of relaxation, Head Cake is a sophisticated high that you won't soon forget.
Available in 1g or 2g
About this brand
Legacy Cannabis
Introducing Legacy Cannabis, where quality and passion go hand in hand. Our mission is to inspire and educate the world on the potential of cannabis and to set a new standard in the industry. Our unwavering dedication to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence sets us apart. At Legacy, we understand that quality starts at the roots, and our roots run deep. From day one, our team has been paving the path from the underground to mainstream. Our values defining a quality cannabis experience lies in the terpenes, not just the THC%. That's why we go above and beyond to preserve the delicate terpene profiles in our products with every step.
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
State License(s)
0114100628