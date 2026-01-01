About this product
Legends 4G Blue Dream Pre-Roll blends sweet berry notes with smooth herbal undertones for a balanced, flavorful session. Even-burning and expertly packed, it provides a rich, satisfying smoke with effortless pulls throughout.
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About this product
Legends 4G Blue Dream Pre-Roll blends sweet berry notes with smooth herbal undertones for a balanced, flavorful session. Even-burning and expertly packed, it provides a rich, satisfying smoke with effortless pulls throughout.
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About this brand
Legends
Legends is rooted in urban culture and graffiti, bringing bold street energy to everything we create. Built for those who live loud, move different, and leave their mark.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-1016957B9FF
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