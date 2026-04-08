About this product
Legends 4G Oreoz Pre-Roll delivers rich chocolate and sweet creamy notes with smooth earthy undertones for a bold, classic session. Even-burning and expertly packed, it provides a rich, satisfying smoke with effortless pulls throughout.
Dominance - Hybrid
Dominance - Hybrid
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About this product
Legends 4G Oreoz Pre-Roll delivers rich chocolate and sweet creamy notes with smooth earthy undertones for a bold, classic session. Even-burning and expertly packed, it provides a rich, satisfying smoke with effortless pulls throughout.
Dominance - Hybrid
Dominance - Hybrid
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About this brand
Legends
Legends is rooted in urban culture and graffiti, bringing bold street energy to everything we create. Built for those who live loud, move different, and leave their mark.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-1016957B9FF
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