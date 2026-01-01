About this product
Legends Dabs 2G Carbon Runtz Extract delivers sweet candy-like flavor with smooth fruity undertones for a bold, terpene-forward experience. Crafted for clean consistency and a premium, satisfying dab session with every use.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Legends Dabs 2G Carbon Runtz Extract delivers sweet candy-like flavor with smooth fruity undertones for a bold, terpene-forward experience. Crafted for clean consistency and a premium, satisfying dab session with every use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legends
Legends is rooted in urban culture and graffiti, bringing bold street energy to everything we create. Built for those who live loud, move different, and leave their mark.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-1016957B9FF
Notice a problem?Report this item