About this product
Mid-Range Flower Brand
Our Legends brand offers "Legendary" strains at a mid-level price. Featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze and Northern Lights, this option offers a great balance of quality and quantity. Since these strains tend to produce higher yields in less time, it allows us to sell these fan favorites for a killer price. This brand is an ideal option for beginner & seasoned smokers alike.
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Desert Diesel crosses Sour Diesel with Emerald Mountain DAD (Diesel Afghan Diesel). Deep rich flavors and aromas of sweet fruit, sandalwood, and diesel emit from the rich buds with dense trichomes. Truly a creative strain, Desert Diesel is for dreamers, creators, and adventurers.
Desert Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legends
